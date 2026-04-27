Back in January at CES, we got a first look at the Clicks Communicator, a phone from some of the biggest fans of Blackberry devices who wanted to bring back the idea of a device with a physical keyboard. At the time, they only had dummy units to show off, but they still promised to ship devices before the end of 2026.

Today, we got a major update on the entire situation, including when we might finally see working prototypes and if the launch date has shifted at all. For now, the Clicks team is saying all of the right things.

We just received an email with an “April update” that talks through the next big happenings in the world of the Clicks Communicator phone. Those events, in their words, are as follows:

May : We’ll begin sharing glimpses into the Communicator experience: the software, the interface, and the decisions that went into making it feel distinctly like a Communicator.

: We’ll begin sharing glimpses into the Communicator experience: the software, the interface, and the decisions that went into making it feel distinctly like a Communicator. June : Seeing is believing. We’ll have working units to show, as committed for Q2.

: Seeing is believing. We’ll have working units to show, as committed for Q2. Q3 : Certifications and testing. You’ll also be invited to configure your order including your Communicator color and keyboard layout. This is also when you’ll be invited to choose your bonus Covers, including limited edition colors.

: Certifications and testing. You’ll also be invited to configure your order including your Communicator color and keyboard layout. This is also when you’ll be invited to choose your bonus Covers, including limited edition colors. Q4: Production and shipping to reservation holders.

To recap that, folks interested in the Clicks Communicator will get demos of its experiences in May, followed by actual working prototype units in June. Through Q3, their team will work through certifications and testing (a notoriously lengthy process that so many startups struggle with) before still trying to ship devices to reservation holders in Q4 of 2026.

For those who missed all of this news at the beginning of the year, you should think of the Clicks Communicator as a very mid-range Android phone with a physical keyboard. The specs on this thing won’t “Wow!” you, there is supposed to be some form of special integration with the excellent Niagara Launcher, and the price drops in at $500.

In the end, the pitch here is that maybe you want to take breaks throughout a day from your normal phone and would rather have a smaller device with a dedicated keyboard to type messages, attempt to be productive, and possibly semi-unplug a bit. The Clicks Communicator is sort of an accessory device, not necessarily a replacement from your main phone, although it could be – it does have a SIM slot.

I’ve got to be honest in admitting that I don’t quite get who this phone is for, but we’ve got one on reservation and will give it a spin. Maybe we’ll end up loving a physical keyboard after so many ears of being away from one.