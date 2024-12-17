There is absolutely no doubt that there are a few people getting Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses for the holidays. If you think you might be receiving a pair or are gifting one of our current favorite pieces of technology, you’ll be intrigued to learn about the following new features.

Meta announced this week that via the Early Access Program, new features are becoming available. The two big ones are Live AI and Live Translation. With Live AI, Meta AI has access to a continuous stream of video from your glasses, allowing it to have more natural conversations with the user, as well as do a variety of tasks. You can now get, “real-time help and inspiration with everyday activities like meal prep, gardening, or exploring a new neighborhood.”

For Live Translation, users can utilize AI to translate in real time a conversation taking place in another language. This is obviously helpful if you’re attempting to communicate with someone speaking a language you don’t know. Could it also be useful for listening in on someone else’s conversations? Possibly, but we’ll have to test that out.

Shazam integration is also live, meaning that if you’re out in the wild and hear a sweet tune but aren’t sure about the title or artist, simply say, “Hey Meta, what is this song?” and it’s taken care of.

If your glasses aren’t yet enrolled in the Early Access Program, click the link below. All you’ll need is your serial number. If you want to check out an alternative to Meta and Ray-Ban, we actually wrote up a Gemini-powered pair of smart glasses just last week that are currently on Kickstarter. There are different options out there.

// Meta