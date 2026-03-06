We’ve heard a lot about Android XR in recent months, with Samsung having launched the first headset a few months ago. Building on that, the company announced at MWC that it is shooting to launch AI-powered smart glasses at some point in 2026.

Speaking to CNBC, Samsung’s Jay Kim executive VP of mobile, says that the smart glasses will feature a camera and microphone, similarly to what Google has teased from other 3rd-party XR partners and what we already have on the market from Ray-Ban and Meta. Work is being done in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, which will be necessary as Meta currently dominates with a whopping 82% of the smart glasses global market.

Samsung’s Kim didn’t specify if the glasses would have a built-in display, but did note that the glasses would need to be tethered to a smartphone, so we presume if users need a display, they’ll need to use their phone or smartwatch. From the demos we have seen of Android XR, it’s a platform to essentially bring Gemini/AI to your eye level and help you interact with the world around you.

2026 will be a big year for Android XR.

// CNBC