The future of Fitbit is in the personal health coach that was introduced through their Public Preview program last year. Google and Fitbit want your health and fitness journey to be more personal, with an AI-powered coach at the ready if you need pushing or just someone to talk to about your progress.

Today, Google announced that they have 7 pretty big improvements on the way for the Fitbit personal health coach in version 4.68 of the Fitbit app.

For one, Google is updating their fitness coaching by offering a more flexible experience with personalized weekly targets and tailored workouts. If you need even more flexibility around workouts, a “coming soon” feature will allow you to adapt your workout plans with your coach or with Adapt missions/workout buttons in the Fitness tab. You’ll also find a step-by-step workout guidance with your coach by your side.

Going forward, you should start to see more personalized messages from your coach throughout the day within the Today tab, a revamped text check-in feature for more natural conversations with your coach, and a way to edit your sleep logs (Android-only). Of course, this all follows yesterday’s news about the revamped Sleep Score.

Below is the full changelog and feature list that Google announced today.

Fitness Coach Recommendations: We’ve listened to your feedback and have updated our fitness coaching to offer a more flexible experience. You’ll now receive personalized weekly targets and tailored workout recommendations designed specifically to help you reach your health goals. Note: For Public Preview users with previous plans, you can still download or delete your existing scheduled plans here. Our team is actively iterating on this feature to bring you even more improvements—stay tuned!

We’ve listened to your feedback and have updated our fitness coaching to offer a more flexible experience. You’ll now receive personalized weekly targets and tailored workout recommendations designed specifically to help you reach your health goals. Step-by-step Workout Execution: Complete workouts from your Coach with new step-by-step workout guidance.

Complete workouts from your Coach with new step-by-step workout guidance. Adapt your Fitness Plans (Coming soon): You will soon be able to adapt your workout plans through conversational interactions with your coach or by using the Adapt missions or Adapt workout buttons in the Fitness tab. This feature is coming in a later update—stay tuned!

You will soon be able to adapt your workout plans through conversational interactions with your coach or by using the Adapt missions or Adapt workout buttons in the Fitness tab. This feature is coming in a later update—stay tuned! Coach Messages in the Today tab: Stay motivated with personalized messages throughout your day, including Morning Moments, Post-Workout Summaries, and End-of-Day or End-of-Week updates in the Today tab.

Stay motivated with personalized messages throughout your day, including Morning Moments, Post-Workout Summaries, and End-of-Day or End-of-Week updates in the Today tab. Conversational Check-Ins: Interact with your coach more naturally using the revamped text check-in feature.

Interact with your coach more naturally using the revamped text check-in feature. Revamped Sleep Score: Get a better understanding of your rest with a new Sleep Score and a more transparent view of how your score is calculated.

Get a better understanding of your rest with a new Sleep Score and a more transparent view of how your score is calculated. Edit Your Sleep (Android only): You can now edit your Sleep logs. To do so, tap on sleep summary from last night, tap on the 3 dots, and tap Edit Sleep. Please provide feedback on any issues you experience. This feature will be available on iOS soon.

Google Play Link: Fitbit

// Fitbit