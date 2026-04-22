Fitbit’s Sleep Score is getting reworked. In the wise words of Fitbit’s marketing team, the score is now, “more transparent, holistic, and actionable.”

If those words don’t mean much to you, here’s the breakdown of what is actually happening. The UI will now show exactly what metrics contributed to your score, making it much easier to determine where you should put your focus if you plan to improve your sleep.

Updated algorithms for Sleep Score will now, “unify your night into a single, continuous journey, providing a score intended to reflect how well you slept.” In layman’s, that means the entire night, from falling to sleep to interruptions in sleep, will go into providing you a realistic figure.

The new Sleep experience is made up of various metrics. There’s total sleep duration, time to sound sleep, sound sleep, restlessness, interruptions, and full awakenings. Previously, your awake time and the number of awakenings are grouped together under Interruptions. Now, when one falls outside of a typical range, you can see it independently.

This is first available in public preview, and apparently, there’s a bug to be on the lookout for. Fitbit says that the Sleep Score on your device may not match the new Sleep Score you see in the app. It’s a known issue getting worked on. Same goes for a bug when trying to ask Coach about your new Sleep Score.

Have at it, Fitbit users.

// Fitbit