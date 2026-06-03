Wallpapers belonging to the Pixel 11 series have leaked. That means wallpapers for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The wallpapers are cool enough. They have a satellite imagery feel that we’ve seen from Google before, but each wallpaper has a unique color and vibe. They are neat, but folks will likely opt to use their own papers.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold has the best folder inside of the downloadable zip file, in our opinion. It contains video animations which look quite exceptional, though, we couldn’t get the animation to work properly on our devices once set.

Below is a taste of what you can expect, taken from the Pixel 11 Pro Fold folder. Each phone has some different appearance and colors, but again, it’s not anything overly special.

// Mystic Leaks (Telegram)