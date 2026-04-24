When Google launches the new Fitbit Air in the near future, there’s a good chance that they launch a new Google Health brand with it. Earlier reports have suggested a re-brand of Fitbit Premium to Google Health Premium as the subscription for more health metrics on Pixel Watches and Fitbit devices. Today, it sure looks like Google slipped and essentially confirmed that a bit early.

Google Store listings in other countries were briefly showing “Google Health Premium” as an add-on to devices like the Pixel Watch 4 or other Fitbit wearables. The suggestion was in place of the Fitbit Premium subscription you would see in the US Google Store if you added one of those devices to your cart.

This Google Health Premium showed with a matching price to Fitbit Premium. Additionally, some Apple App Store listings that present pricing for in-app purchases have also showed this new Google Health Premium. Pricing for it also matches the monthly Fitbit Premium price, but the annual price looks to be $99.99 instead of Fitbit’s $79.99.

From this information, I think it’s safe to assume that Google will launch this new Google Health Premium service to act as their health tracking software suite. That might make more sense, since we have both Pixel and Fitbit devices that can both track health, although they currently do so through the Fitbit app.

With that in mind, are we looking at the Fitbit app disappearing in favor of a new Google Health app? Killing off the Fitbit brand on a software front seems like such an odd (maybe even bad) idea, but if we’re about to have a Google Health Premium subscription, what else is the move? Google isn’t going to have Fitbit hardware that subscribes to Google Health Premium within the Fitbit app, are they? I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Fitbit app is gone and a new Google Health app, powered by the AI Google Health Coach, replaces it

Oh, and finally, we have a Google Health logo!

Are we OK with Fitbit going away?

// 9to5Google