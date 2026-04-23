Nothing Phone 3 owners are being treated to the rollout of Nothing OS 4.1. This is the OS that runs on the Nothing Phone 4a, so there are quite a few new goodies to play with.

Nothing highlights Essential Voice, which assists in cleaning up voice notes and translating languages in real time. A new lock screen clock (more customizable) is available, Live Update integration has been improved across the system, and the Essential Notifications UI has also been polished up.

Here’s a breakdown on availability of Nothing OS 4.1, directly from the company.

Nothing OS 4.1 is available now for Phone (3), rolling out later this month for Phone (3a) Series, Phone (2a) Series, Phone (2), CMF Phone 1, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, and coming to Phone (3a) Lite early next month. Some Nothing OS 4.1 features currently available on Phone (4a) Series and Phone (3) are not yet included in this release for other devices. We’re continuing to gather feedback, fine-tune the experience, and prepare them for wider rollout in future updates.

If you own an older Nothing device, the above is good news.

Nothing Phone 3 owners, enjoy the update!

// Nothing