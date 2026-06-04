When we talk about devices like the new Fitbit Air having their momentt, we can’t do so without mentioning the fact that it doesn’t have a screen. This is a fitness and health tracker that is meant to live on your wrist without being a distraction as an alternative to something like a smartwatch. But what if you still like to wear watches yet don’t want to wear both a Fitbit Air and a watch?

There’s a solution! Crafty redditors have figured out that the 18mm width of the Fitbit Air allows it to slide through watch bars and give you a combo device that is both watch and wearable.

In the images throughout this post, we have both Casio and Timex watches being used with the Fitbit Air’s Performance Loop Band to create an all-in-on wearable that has a watch on the top and Fitbit Air on the bottom.

Obviously, this won’t work with every watch you own. However, as long as the lug width is at least 18mm, you could try to slide the Fitbit Air band through each bar and under the watch to try and create a nato watch strap type of vibe. The image below shows you a visual of how this would look and work.

There may be a situation where you would need to buy a larger Performance Loop Band if you ordered the smaller size. But either way, this may be worth a try. And also, the Fitbit Air sensor sitting on the underside of your wrist is a totally acceptable place for it. It’ll still track well there.

Anyone tried this yet?