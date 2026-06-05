Google updated the Google Drive app on Android this week to give it a more powerful document scanner. Now, you can scan multiple documents at the same time and it’ll add them onto the same document, each on their own page.

Document scanning in Google Drive (new icons!) has always been a bit magical, but this certainly ramps up to coolness. In the example below, you can see a journal opened and Drive scanning both pages, followed by 3 receipts sitting next to each other that are all scanned into separate pages. Pretty neat.

This is rolling out to Android devices with at least 8GB RAM. Google has pushed it into their rapid release schedule, so it should be on your device pretty quickly if it isn’t already.

Google Play Link: Google Drive

// Google