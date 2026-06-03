The Fitbit Air is pretty awesome and a fitness and health tracking wearable we gave positive marks to in our review. It’s slim and light and easy to wear, the price is reasonable, it tracks all of the stuff you’ll need it to, and the app isn’t as bad as some have made it out to be.

So how could Google make the launch of the Fitbit Air even better? They found a way by releasing the hardware specifications and accessory design guidelines for it, giving you and all of your favorite accessory makers the chance to maker new bands and accessories.

Google has posted a special page on the Google Store that gives everything from physical dimensions and design blueprints to material recommendations and guidelines around branding. There are 2D CAD drawings (here) for you to reference, all sorts of technical specifications around the sensor, and a long list of the best types of materials to focus on.

While this could be looked at as Google not finding enough big-name partners to launch bands, I think we should really focus on the fact that we rarely see moves like this made so early in a product’s life cycle. If you have the means, you could make a Fitbit Air band yourself because Google gave you all of the info you need to do so.

If you want to take things a step further, they are also willing to hear your pitch if you think your designs or Fitbit Air products should be a part of their “Made for Google” badge program.

Find all of the Fitbit Air design specs here.

// Google