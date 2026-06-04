We are pleased to report that Pokémon Champions will launch in less than two weeks on Wednesday, June 17.

Champions brings a serious Pokémon Stadium vibe, which my millennial brain is very much on board with. In the game, you choose Pokémon, then they fight. You will play against other humans, collect different Pokémon, and basically try to become the trainer we all know you were made to be.

To celebrate the mobile launch, the company announced the following.

To celebrate the mobile launch, The Pokémon Company International will introduce a special in-game campaign featuring Raichu. From Wednesday, June 17, 2026, to Wednesday, September 2, 2026, players can receive Raichu, Raichunite X, and Raichunite Y by checking their in-game mailbox. These rewards will be available in both the Nintendo Switch and mobile app versions of the game.

Once it’s live, we will let you know.

// Pokémon