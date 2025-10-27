Alongside all of its Pixel announcements this summer, Google shared details around Fitbit, its app, and a new vision for AI coaching within it. This week, all of that will begin rolling out, although it will start as a Public Preview for the time being before going stable and hitting everyone’s Fitbit account next year.

Join Fitbit AI Personal Health Coach Public Preview: For the next week or so, Google will rollout a Public Preview for “eligible” Fitbit users on Android who also happen to be Premium subscribers. It’ll hit iOS users that fit in that same description “soon.” You’ll also need a Fitbit device, like a Charge 5 or 6, Sense or Sense 2, Versa, Inspire, Luxe, or Pixel Watch 1 through Pixel Watch 4.

Once in the program, you’ll get the new Fitbit app (seen below), a full setup tour with the AI Coach, and the ability to switch back and forth between the Preview and the regular Fitbit experience, should there be something you are missing or don’t like about the new stuff. And yes, there is missing stuff that you can see in this list.

To join the Public Preview starting October 28, you’ll open the Fitbit app, tap on your profile picture in the top right corner, then “Public Preview,” and then “Join Public Preview.”

Should you join the Public Preview of Fitbit with the AI Personal Health Coach, you’ll take roughly 5-10 minutes to have a conversation with the AI coach so that it understands you, your goals, motivations, etc. Google says that the more you share upfront, the better the coach can then fine-tune plans. You can even share the types of workouts you like or the equipment you have available to get very specific workouts that you can actually do. You can always share more information later, but the idea is to share a lot initially to get started right.

After that, the Fitbit Personal Health Coach will create personalized fitness plans and routines for you. These can be multi-week plan that you can discuss with the coach, you can ask it for challenges or make adjustments if you don’t like something, and you can meet goals or set new ones at will. For those who travel or find yourself out of your standard routine, telling the coach that you need adjustments should be easy, just talk to it about your situation and what kind of workout you can do that day. The same goes for injuries that may limit you – just tell your coach that you need to work around an injury.

In the world of sleep, your AI coach should provide you with more detailed sleep analysis, with personalized recommendations and goals for better rest based on patterns or comparisons with others like you. You can even ask questions about workouts and sleep and how those may affect each other. Google also told us that a new “Plan Your Sleep” type of feature will give you more planning tools for sleep, but it’s coming soon. No date was given for that launch.

And finally, since this is an AI coach, Google hopes you’ll ask it lots of questions. You can ask about women’s health, to understand more about health conditions, get better explanations for metrics, or just for a summary about your entire health history.

