Years ago, we’d hear stories about people finding unreleased tech products out in the wild. The most famous might be the time when someone happened upon an unreleased iPhone, which was then photographed and posted online. Apple got all sorts of mad. We don’t really see that happen all too often anymore. However, someone says they were scuba diving off the coast of St. Martin and found a Pixel Watch 5. Mhmm, sure.

The BS sensors immediately start to fire, but then the story is almost so ridiculous that it begins to make sense. Why would anyone fake this? What’s to gain besides a bit of impressions on X? Either way, we’re here for it.

Here’s a photo of the backside. We’ve upped the exposure for better reading/viewing.

So here’s the story. A Randy Pitchford on X posted that a friend of theirs found the watch while scubaing near the island of St. Martin. It’s a beautiful, small island to the east of Puerto Rico. He says that the friend noted that the watch, “Seems to be fine. The face indicates an empty battery, but seems to have enough reserve power to display the correct time.”

Accompanying photos of the watch show the backside, which clearly says Pixel Watch 5. Some of the listed features include UWB, 45mm size, heart rate sensor, EDA (electrodermal activity), water resistance with what appears to be a 50m value, IP68 rating, sleep tracking, and Sp02. Honestly, it looks very legit. If it’s not legit, props to whoever made it.

It’s entirely within the realm of possibility that a Google employee was out in the world with the watch, testing its underwater worthiness, and the watch happened to pop off and hit the ocean floor, only to be scooped up by another person. It could totally happen.

Check out the photos and then share your thoughts below. Is this an elaborate hoax or just a Googler’s scuba vacation turned worst nightmare? To me, the most unavailable part is that the person who took the photos looks like they might have an iPhone Air. That would explain why the photos are of lower quality.

// @DuvalMagic