This afternoon, Google dropped a bit of a surprise update on its Pixel line-up. Android 17 Beta 4.1 was released as a minor update to April’s Beta 4, which Google said at the time would be the “last scheduled beta” of the cycle before things went stable. I guess they needed one last bug-fixer.

The Android 17 Beta 4.1 update should be small, but is still available to the Pixel 6 up through the new Pixel 10 series devices. The Pixel 10a is still missing for some reason.

As for what’s new, Google shared 5 fixes and no new features. The new build information can be found below.

Release date June 1, 2026 Builds CP21.260330.011 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-05-05 Google Play services 26.11.36

Android 17 Beta 4.1 bug fixes

You can see the fixes included in this 4.1 update and it’s mostly minor stuff. There’s a fix for a status bar display issue, another for a Quick Settings bug, one for external display connections, and a couple more.

An issue where the status bar incorrectly displayed zero signal bars despite active connectivity. (Issue #488358813)

A UI synchronization issue where the mobile data Quick Settings icon remained active during Airplane mode. (Issue #501368569, Issue #505757076, Issue #512828669)

An issue where external displays would go black when selecting high resolutions. (Issue #504952465)

A Bluetooth audio routing issue that caused playback silence after system interruptions like timers. (Issue #497181008)

An issue causing hearing aids to be automatically forgotten from paired devices after inactivity or charging. (Issue #504968772, Issue #504395613, Issue #493347800, Issue #504696777)

I’m actually not sure how you’ll get this update. If you are enrolled in the Android Beta Program still, you should be receiving Android 17 QPR1 Beta builds. However, you can manually flash (factory images, OTAs) this if you were for some reason still on Android 17 Beta 4.

// Android Developers