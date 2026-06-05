As a part of the Pixel 9 Pro launch, Google went all-in on AI and Gemini, giving us several experiences that all leaned on the up-and-coming tech. One of those features was a new app for the Pixel 9 series called Pixel Studio.

Pixel Studio was an image generation app that never really found its footing. It was exclusive to Pixel phones and was there for those needing AI to create silly digital greeting cards and stickers that could be shared. It offered some themes, let you save a library of images it had created, could create from your own photos, and that was mostly it.

Google is apparently done with Pixel Studio and has started slowly issuing an update that will close it down. The update will arrive as Pixel Studio v2.3 and it’ll essentially take out any of the creating side of it. Once updated, it’ll be there to hold your library of projects and that’s it.

I’m not sure any of us will shed a tear for Pixel Studio. In the world of AI and image generation, it was an early concept that was never meant to be around long. It was a toy on only a few Pixel phones that owners of those phones didn’t care for. It currently holds a 3.0-star rating on Google Play.

Google has plenty of ways for you to make cringey AI slop, in case you were worried about what you’ll do as Pixel Studio closes down. The Gemini app has Nano Banana built-in and will make whatever you want it to.

We’re not sad, right?