Samsung Health users are being treated to a major upgrade starting June 8, that offers new AI-powered features and upgraded metrics for tracking your health.

Designed to take the data collected from your Galaxy Watch and churn out something more easily digestible and actionable, Samsung wants to make your daily health management, “effortless.”

New metrics include Vitals, which analyzes five overnight bio signals — heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen — against their true resting baseline. Users will only be notified if a “meaningful deviation” from the baseline is detected.

Vascular Load is getting redone into Heart Health Score. This will be a unified score that IDs the habits which impact your long-term wellbeing. For an improved, clear picture on the health of your heart, this would be the metric to check.

Daily Cardio Load measures accumulated cardiovascular strain. “By calculating daily load and maximum training capacity, it recommends optimal training targets and rest times to ensure users reach their goals without risking burnout or injury,” Samsung explained in its announcement. There is also a new Fitness Index, which ensures your exercise routines are actually working for you.

Samsung Health has been reorganized into five pillars: Sleep, Activity, Nutrition, Mindfulness and Vitals. Alongside your AI-powered Energy Score, the home screen has been redesigned to provide easy access to all of your data.

All of these upgrades will begin to hit users’ devices starting June 8.

Google Play Link: Samsung Health

// Samsung