There is a lot of mystery surrounding the future of OnePlus these days. Reports suggest they may be calling it quits, but there are still OnePlus devices in the works that they may want to release before that happens. The OnePlus Watch 4 is one of those devices and it just went official, although in a very quiet way.

The OnePlus Watch 4 went live on a global OnePlus site today, providing a feature breakdown for it, as well as a full specs list. What we don’t have is launch information, like a price or release date.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Watch 4 will sport an all-titanium body with up to 16 days of battery life. It’ll have access to Google Gemini and come in Evergreen Titanium or Midnight Titanium. It weighs in at 43g, has a case size of 47mm, and brings back the dual OS experience of Wear OS and a battery-friendly RTOS.

The full OnePlus Watch 4 specs are as follows:

Case : Titanium alloy

: Titanium alloy Dimensions : 47.4×47.4×11.0 mm; 68g (with strap)

: 47.4×47.4×11.0 mm; 68g (with strap) Strap : Fluororubber Strap

: Fluororubber Strap Display : LTPO OLED, 466×466, Sapphire Crystal cover glass, 600 nits typical brightness, 3000 nits peak brightness

: LTPO OLED, 466×466, Sapphire Crystal cover glass, 600 nits typical brightness, 3000 nits peak brightness Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES 2800

: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES 2800 Battery : 646mAh, 7.5W charging

: 646mAh, 7.5W charging OS : OxygenOS Watch 8, Wear OS 6

: OxygenOS Watch 8, Wear OS 6 Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, Dual band L1+L5 GPS, WiFi, NFC

: Bluetooth 5.2, Dual band L1+L5 GPS, WiFi, NFC Sensors : Optical heart rate, temperature, air pressure, blood oxygen

: Optical heart rate, temperature, air pressure, blood oxygen Durability: 5ATM, IP69, IP68, MIL-STD-810H

Compared to the OnePlus Watch 3 from last year, there don’t appear to be a lot of upgrades. The case is now all titanium, we have an IP69 rating, there is Wear OS 6, and the peak brightness goes up to 3000 nits, but that’s mostly it.

That said, we loved the OnePlus Watch 3 and thought it was the best watch for most people on Android.

You can see more on the OnePlus Watch 4 at OnePlus’ site. If we find out anything else, we’ll let you know.