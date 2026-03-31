Select Galaxy Watch models from Samsung are getting support for blood pressure monitoring. This is a feature that many have been waiting for, with it now rolling out free of charge to the Samsung Health Monitor app.

The feature is rolling out starting today. The process of collecting the data is easy enough, though, Samsung says you’ll need a blood pressure cuff (sold separately) to establish a baseline.

How to Monitor Blood Pressure on Galaxy Watch

Download Samsung Health Monitor app

Define the baseline measurement by using a cuff (sold separately), and recalibrate every 28 days

See systolic and diastolic measurements directly on their wrist

Once the baseline is established, the watch will be able to capture a systolic (top) number and diastolic (bottom) number for you. Users will need to recalibrate their baseline every 28 days using the cuff.

This is a very welcomed feature for Galaxy Watch owners.