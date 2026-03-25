After what’s been months of rumors and speculation, we might be getting more concrete intel on OnePlus‘ upcoming plans for the global market. For fans of the brand, it’s not great news.

According to a source of 9to5Google, who has knowledge of the company’s plans, OnePlus may shut down a large portion of its global market presence, retreating back to mostly operating in its home country of China. This move could happen as early as April, which is only a week away, but an official timeline is not yet known.

Just yesterday it was reported by the Electronic Times that OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu was stepping down and moving back to China, along with, “ongoing restructuring of the company’s business in global markets.”

Specifics of the global market exit aren’t yet known, meaning we don’t yet have details on which markets OnePlus is shutting down. The unnamed sources mention, “vast portions of Europe,” but there has yet to be mention on the future of the North America (including the US) market.

What seems to be present in all of the reporting is the timeline, which is very soon. If this all plays out to be accurate, then we might be hearing directly from OnePlus in the coming days/weeks on what’s actually happening.

As for anyone still considering a purchase of a OnePlus device, we say go for it. Just because operations are ceasing, doesn’t mean support for existing products goes away.

// 9to5Google