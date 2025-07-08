OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) Official at $299 With a Great Size

When OnePlus confirmed that they were making a smaller version of the OnePlus Watch 3, our only reaction was to give them a thumbs up and hope for a quick release. You see, the original and bigger OnePlus Watch 3 is still probably the best Wear OS watch you can buy, it’s just that its large size wasn’t going to allow it to fit comfortably as a daily wear on everyone’s wrist. A smaller model made a whole lot of sense.

Today, OnePlus officially launched the smaller OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) with a mostly-full set of specs, an OK price, and the size that really might be the sweet spot. We’ll have a review for you soon, but for now, let’s just run through the simpler launch details.

OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) price, specs, release date: The OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) costs $299, which I hope you never end up having to pay. That’s just $50 less than the bigger version, but the bigger version is constantly on sale for much lower prices through places like Amazon. We hope the same happens with this guy.

For $299, you get a set of specs that doesn’t quite match the original OnePlus Watch 3. If you were hoping this was really just a smaller version, well, you’ll be somewhat disappointed. It still has a lot of good stuff going on, it just isn’t the full OnePlus Watch 3 experience in terms of specs.

The full set of specs can be seen below and it does look pretty good at first glance. However, as far as I can tell, there is no titanium in the build, the display isn’t LTPO and is smaller (obviously), we also drop the sapphire cover glass for 2.5D glass, and the battery shrinks to 354mAh (from 631mAh). There isn’t a temperature sensor either.

OnePlus Watch 3 specs

OS : Wear OS 5 + RTOS

: Wear OS 5 + RTOS Display : 1.32″ AMOLED (466×466), 2.5D cover glass, 1000nit peak brightness

: 1.32″ AMOLED (466×466), 2.5D cover glass, 1000nit peak brightness Case : Black steel, Silver steel

: Black steel, Silver steel Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2800BP

: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2800BP Battery : 354mAh, PIN charging

: 354mAh, PIN charging Memory : 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM

: 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM Durability : 5ATM + IP68

: 5ATM + IP68 Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC

: Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi, NFC GPS : Beido, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS

: Beido, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS Other : Rotating crown

: Rotating crown Sensors : Optical heart rate, pulse oximeter, Barometer

: Optical heart rate, pulse oximeter, Barometer Size: 43.2 x 43.2 x 11.mm, 59g (with strap)

The rest of the story comes down to software, like health tracking and battery life. This watch connects through the oHealth app from OnePlus, has Wear OS 5 with the RTOS on top of it to run OnePlus’ dual-engine architecture system that should help extend battery life. OnePlus rates it somewhere around 60 hours in Smart Mode.

As far as the health tracking stuff goes, OnePlus is pitching all of the “professional” sports modes available, a pro running mode, fat burning evaluations during workouts, sleep tracking with breathing insights, mental care, cycle tracking, fall detection, and more.

The OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) is up for purchase today for $299.99 in the US. It comes in Black Steel or Silver Steel and should be available at both OnePlus.com and Amazon.

