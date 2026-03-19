Ever since we learned about the reported battery specs of OnePlus 15T, we have to admit that it’s a device we’ve been thinking about. It’s a relatively small phone, detailed to pack a massive 7,500mAh battery, capable of 50W wireless charging and 100W wired charging. That should easily excite any Android fan who cares about battery life.

This week, OnePlus is teasing the accessories launching alongside the new device, with some already up for pre-order via the Oppo online store for buyers in China.

We have no word from OnePlus on if we will get these products, but from what was shown, there’s a Magnetic Ice Card Slim Cooler (9.8mm, 68 grams), 40W Super Freezing Point Magnetic cooler and a 50W AIRVOOC wireless charger with a stand.

It all seems very much aimed at charging fast, while also keep the device cool. Considering the speeds achieved here, keeping things cool will be necessary.

OnePlus 15T launches March 24th. We’ll keep you posted if it’s expected to hit US shores. Fingers crossed.

// Weibo | GSMArena