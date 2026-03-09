We learned that OnePlus 15T is going to be a battery beast last week, packing a 7500mAh juice box, capable of 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. For anyone hoping to make this device their next, we have an official image from OnePlus, as well as confirmation on when it will launch.

Over on Weibo, OnePlus proclaims the “Small Screen King” has returned. Poised to launch later this month (likely last week in March, but unconfirmed), the company says, “It’s the dream phone for all small-screen enthusiasts!”

Beyond the extreme battery size and charging speeds, we expect a 6.3-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This phone should pack a serious punch in a small package.

And we’re digging the green, OnePlus.

