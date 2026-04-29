YouTube has had picture-in-picture as a feature for years now, but did you know that not everyone has had access? Starting today, that changes.

Google announced that YouTube picture-in-picture (PiP) is rolling out globally to all users in the “coming months.” This doesn’t change much for users in the US, but for those outside of this country of ours, it’s a pretty big deal.

The breakdown for this news and who is affected by it can be seen below from Google’s announcement:

Non-Premium Viewers: For users in the US, there will be no change to your PiP experience. For users outside of the US, you now have access to PiP for longform, non-music content on Android and iOS.

For users in the US, there will be no change to your PiP experience. For users outside of the US, you now have access to PiP for longform, non-music content on Android and iOS. Premium Lite Members: You will continue to be able to use PiP for longform, non-music content on Android and iOS.

You will continue to be able to use PiP for longform, non-music content on Android and iOS. Premium Members: Premium members will continue to enjoy PiP for both music (exclusive to Premium only) and non-music content, creating a fully uninterrupted experience.

So as you can see, for US users, nothing really changes here. The big changes is for global users who didn’t previously have PiP access. The full PiP experience is also dependent on whether or not you pay for some form of YouTube Premium.

To use YouTube picture-in-picture, you simply start playing a video and they swipe up to go home or hit your phone’s home button. The video that was playing with then float on top of your screen.