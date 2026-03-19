Fortnite is back on Google Play across the globe. This is great news for those playing the title. Even better news? Free stuff to celebrate!

If you log into Fortnite on mobile, you can claim the new Yeddy Outfit for free, as shown in the image above. It’s cute, though, probably not a new meta skin? The following info was also passed along in the announcement.

For music fans on mobile, the Festival Main Stage now goes portrait mode to make your onstage experience smoother. Tap directly on the note highway and feel every beat with haptic feedback.

Enjoy.

// Fortnite