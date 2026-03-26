OnePlus 15 owners can now access the Android 17 Beta 2, bringing the latest Android build to your new OnePlus device. Take note, this is an Android beta and not an OyxgenOS beta, meaning new features might be few and far between.

Designed for developers and more advanced users, this beta is not designed to be used as a daily driver. There are many known issues, including Cast not working, screen flickers, 3rd-party app incompatibility, as well as a complete device wipe needed to use it.

Known Issues

Device data will be cleared when updating to Android 17 Beta 2

Unable to use Cast

Screen flickering, crashes, unresponsiveness, or inability to use issues in some system applications and settings.

Black screen issue when using the camera in certain scenarios.

Some 3rd-party compatibility issues.

If this sounds up your alley, you can follow the link below to snag the ROM and get it booted onto your OnePlus 15.

Have fun.

// OnePlus