Ok, so I’m starting to understand why people were calling Galaxy S26 Ultra a bit boring. Detailed this morning, the upcoming OnePlus 15T is set to feature an absolutely enormous battery, alongside super fast wired and wireless charging speeds.

Announced via Weibo, OnePlus President Li Jie Louis says that OnePlus 15T will have a battery size of 7500mAh. Remember, the T series aren’t big phones. These are phones featuring smaller display sizes, with the OnePlus 13T coming in at 6.3-inches. If the OnePlus 15T is not much larger, which it won’t be, that’s basically insane.

Not only will it have this massive battery, it will also come with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Compare that to what we get from Samsung and Google — it’s not even close.

Battery life should never be an issue for buyers of the OnePlus 15T. We don’t have official launch details for OnePlus 15T yet, but it’s coming soon, presumably later this month.

// Weibo