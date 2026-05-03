Over the years, we’ve come to expect a steady stream of discounts on Google’s Pixel line. Whether it’s an older Pixel or the newest available, like the Pixel 10 Pro, we recommend that you never pay full price because there is always a deal around the corner.

For the best Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL deal, we have seen Google and its retailer partners give us discounts as high as $400 off, no trade-ins or promo code required. But most months, we’re looking at at least $300 off for the XL model.

Current Best Pixel 10 Pro XL Deal (5/3/2026)

The current best deal on the Pixel 10 Pro XL is a $300 off discount. For the smaller Pixel 10 Pro, you are looking at $250 off. With those price cuts, you will find a Pixel 10 XL with 256GB storage at a starting price of $899 and the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB storage at $749.

If you have specific colors in mind that you are considering, the Moonstone and Porcelain models of the Pixel 10 Pro XL are getting that full $300 off. Other colors are only $250 off.

For the Pixel 10 Pro, all colors are $250 off and that runs up through 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Your other option to save money is always going to be through the Google Store, where Google tends to give you pretty decent value for older Pixel phones if you trade-in. As of right now, a Pixel 9 Pro XL is worth $475 off, which gives you a bigger savings than the deal we just mentioned above. You’ll want to hit that link below to see what your phone’s value is.

Pixel 10 Pro XL Deal History

Since first launching in August 2025, both the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have been discounted more times than we can keep track of. There have been typical $200-off deals, but we’ve also seen them as high as $400 off for a very short time. If the deal above wasn’t to your liking, below is a bit of history to potentially help you decide when the time is right to buy.

Best Pixel 10 Pro XL deal ever: As a last minute 2025 holiday sale, Amazon dropped the Pixel 10 Pro XL by $400 off and the Pixel 10 Pro by $350 off. That brought starting prices for each to $799 and $649, which is insane. We have not seen this deal since.

$350 off happened once: The other best deal we’ve seen was a $350 off discount that happened just before that $400 off deal. We haven’t seen this deal return in 2026.

$300 off is the norm: For most of 2026, Google has given us $300 off deals on the regular. This appears to be the standard discount we see each month. We saw this same price hit the Pixel 10 Pro XL a couple of weeks ago and it is already back again. The bigger surprise is when Google matches $300 off on the smaller Pixel 10 Pro, which happens much less frequently.