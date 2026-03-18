Apologies for the thick layer of sarcasm in that title.

AT&T is making a move in the account management and app space by following in the footsteps of T-Mobile and Verizon. A “new” AT&T app is rolling out that allows customers to “experience all of AT&T in one convenient place.

The new AT&T app brings more of their services to one spot, which should mean both wireless and home internet services together in a single place. This will also help with device controls, shopping, and faster answers to questions.

I’ve gone ahead and included the list of new features that AT&T wants to showcase for this new app:

Manage services in one place : Customers with both AT&T wireless and AT&T home internet can manage their services together and access features like advanced device controls and internet backup.

: Customers with both AT&T wireless and AT&T home internet can manage their services together and access features like advanced device controls and internet backup. AI-powered assistant : Customers can quickly get expert advice on shopping or customer support needs.

: Customers can quickly get expert advice on shopping or customer support needs. Set daily downtime schedules : Customize “Downtime” settings for devices – from sleep, to homework or family time.

: Customize “Downtime” settings for devices – from sleep, to homework or family time. Upgraded shopping : New and existing customers can use the app to shop the latest devices and plans, subscribe to home internet service, and find the closest AT&T store.

: New and existing customers can use the app to shop the latest devices and plans, subscribe to home internet service, and find the closest AT&T store. Manage all connected devices : Group devices on your account by person or purpose, manage them together, and pause or restore their service when needed.

: Group devices on your account by person or purpose, manage them together, and pause or restore their service when needed. Simplified message center : See all AT&T notifications, texts, and emails in one place.

: See all AT&T notifications, texts, and emails in one place. New usage insights: Get more details on calls, texts, and data.

Look, most of that sounds fine, right? However, the AI-powered assistant that can get you quicker “expert advice” is suspect. So many companies continue to prioritize AI and the pushback to that has only grown in recent months. Here’s to hoping you can keep typing “human” over and over to get an actual person in the chat.

Google Play Link: AT&T App