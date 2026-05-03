With the launch of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung really pulled back on the pre-order and launch promos we had grown accustomed to. While they still offered decent trade-in values, the other discounts and bonuses just weren’t there. They still claim to have sold record amounts of phones, so apparently many are still finding great Galaxy S26 Ultra deals.

Since arriving at the beginning of 2026, Samsung has continued to offer the biggest Galaxy S26 Ultra discounts through their best-in-industry trade-in program. We’ve also seen some straight cash discounts from other retail partners. However, the trade-in program remains the best way to save on Samsung devices.

Current Best Galaxy S26 Ultra Deal (5/3/2026)

Samsung’s best Galaxy S26 Ultra discount will almost always come by way of trade-in. If you’ve been in the space for any amount of time, you know that Samsung gives you an instant discount for the value of your trade. If your current phone is worth $900, they give you that discount off the price you pay today, you just send them your phone later to confirm the phone. It’s the best discount program in the business.

As of today, Samsung is doing up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra with an instant trade-in discount. To get that price cut, you would need to trade-in a Galaxy S25 Ultra. There are other phones worth up to $480 off, but that’s the top value.

At $720 off, you could pay as little as $579 for the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256GB storage. That same discount on the 512GB model would drop it to $779.

Check your trade value through this link below.

Your other option to save big is going to be through Samsung’s store as a first responder, military, health care worker, educator or student with a .edu email, or if you work for a company that offers Samsung discount. I will also point out that AAA members can see significant discounts as well.

The way to get those discounts, which can vary, is to access the Samsung Offer Programs page and type in your email to verify that you qualify. For AAA members, you’ll login to your AAA account, head to the discounts page, find Samsung, and then click through several links to unlock. My current Oregon AAA discount saves me an extra $130 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Deal History

As we mentioned earlier, Samsung hasn’t brought out the big promos we have seen from previous Galaxy launches. They cut back in a big way, but still have offered decent trade-in discounts from select devices. Overall, though, Samsung went cheap for the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch.

$900 off with trades: The best deal we have seen was through the pre-order period where Samsung was offering up to $900 instantly off with trade-ins. That discount only came if you traded a Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 6. From there, the discounts fell to $800 off with a Galaxy S24 Ultra.

$930 off in total savings: Shortly after pushing out those pre-order deals, Samsung sweetened the launch deal a bit with $900 off from trades, plus a $30 bonus credit to apply towards accessories. There was a PayPal $50 discount that briefly showed up too. These deals were a mixed bag that not everyone qualified for.

Free storage upgrade: One of our favorite Samsung promos from previous years is a free storage upgrade that could get you 512GB storage for the price of the 256GB model. They used to run this regularly for past launches, but for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, they’ve only given it to us once, briefly.