Google bought Fitbit back in 2019 and took its time before starting to push Fitbit users closer to the Google ecosystem. In fact, it wasn’t until 2023 that Google opened up the option to switch Fitbit accounts over to Google accounts. At the time, this was a voluntary move, but it soon became mandatory and Google put an end date on switching.

The end day for Fitbit account users to move their accounts over to a Google Account is May 19.

We’re only days away from May, so the time you have to make that switch (assuming you haven’t already), is shrinking. And again, this is a mandatory switch that will leave your Fitbit account lifeless if you don’t change to a Google Account. You’ve probably seen the warnings in the Fitbit app.

Google details all of this on a dedicated support page, where they point out that after May 19, you can no longer access Fitbit if you haven’t moved over to a Google Account. It’s easy to make the switch, just keep in mind that you can’t use a Workspace account and have to use a Gmail account instead.

How to move your Fitbit account to Google account:

Open the Fitbit app. Sign in to your Fitbit account. Tap Settings > Move account. Follow the on-screen instructions.

For those who missed our coverage, we’ve talked a lot lately about the upcoming Fitbit Air from Google. We shared early info on the bands, colors, potential price, and a potential launch date. We also put together a large gallery of the device on Steph Curry’s wrist, dating back to January.

Big things appear to be in-store for Fitbit, so make sure you switch your account over.