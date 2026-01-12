We’ve entered 2026 and the first Google Pixel update of the year is here. For those with a still-supported Pixel phone or tablet or foldable, it’s time to grab the January Pixel update. For this January Pixel update, Google is pushing new builds to Pixel 7a up through the new Pixel 10 series. All Pixel 6 devices, as well as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro do not yet have a January update.

Since December brought us a major quarterly update (QPR2), this January update is going to be minor and should just take care of a handful of bugs while providing the latest in security patches. Specifically, Google has addressed 7 different bugs. Of course, if you want to play with the newest of the new, you could join the QPR3 beta program and test out the latest in Pixel features early.

For those wondering where a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 7a, or Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro update might be, we’ve documented their recent history. It sure looks at this point as if Google has demoted them to a quarterly schedule. They haven’t said that publicly, but they’ve missed enough updates recently to suggest as much.

2026 January Pixel Update

Global

Pixel 7a: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel Tablet: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel Fold: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 8: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 8 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 8a: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 9: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 9a: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 10: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.E1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.E1



EMEA

Pixel 9: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 10: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.A2 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.A2



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP4A.260105.004.C2 Pixel 10: BP4A.260105.004.C2 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.C2 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.C2 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.C2



Verizon

Pixel 9a: BP4A.260105.004.B2



Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.