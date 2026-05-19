Today has been filled with Google I/O 2026 announcements, but we aren’t done. A new version of Android 17 has dropped for Pixel phones to test. Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 is here and we sure hope there are big changes in store for it.

For those just catching up, Google stopped issuing Android 17 beta builds in April with the build reaching platform stability in preparation for a full stable release to everyone in Q2. Since that version of Android 17 went (mostly) stable, Google was quick to give us the next big quarterly update, which is Android 17 QPR1. We had QPR1 Beta 1 at the end of April, followed by QPR1 Beta 2 in early May.

In this build, we’ll be diving in momentarily to see what’s new. Since this is an I/O release, we hope there are lots of goodies included.

This fresh update is available (now) for all still-supported Pixel devices, which includes the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 10 series.

Release date May 19, 2026 Builds CP31.260508.005 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-05-05 Google Play services 26.15.33

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 bug fixes

A recurring system error in ContextHubClientManager that caused excessive logcat noise when attempting to send messages to unregistered clients. ( Issue #289721806 )

) Clicking on the date on at a glance prompts to open the terminal ( Issue #506101970 )

) Wi-Fi unexpectedly disconnects due to erroneous low-quality detection despite strong signal strength. ( Issue #494670350 )

) Users experienced frequent crackling or distorted audio during media playback from any source. ( Issue #482749744 , Issue #471865281 , Issue #485701794 , Issue #489062503 , Issue #494050912 , Issue #494901502 , Issue #493915745 , Issue #458363923 )

, , , , , , , ) UI elements are partially cut off or positioned off-screen when apps are expanded to full-screen mode. ( Issue #476830614 , Issue #489452085 )

, ) Home screen widgets would disappear or become unavailable in the widget picker after a device reboot. ( Issue #488125748 , Issue #505117543 , Issue #505671079 , Issue #497140330 , Issue #506685943 , Issue #510967059 )

, , , , , ) The mobile data icon incorrectly remains active in the Quick Settings panel after Airplane Mode is enabled. (Issue #501368569, Issue #505757076)

// Google