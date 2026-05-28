Oura Ring, the leader in of the smart ring space, announced Oura Ring 5 today. The new ring is more expensive and also completely redesigned into a case that is incredibly thin.

The new Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than the Oura Ring 4, which is pretty wild to think about. It’s only 2.28mm thick and is less wide at 6.09mm. If you own any other Oura Ring model and switched to this, I think it would be immediately noticeable just how much smaller and thinner it is.

On top of the size change, it has potentially longer battery life too – from 5-8 days to 6-9 days. The new 5 also has a redesigned sensing architecture that Oura Ring says is their “most accurate generation yet.”

For more specifics on all that’s new in Oura Ring 5, we have the following:

Thinner, lighter, and smaller than before, Oura Ring 5 features more efficient and better sensors than previous generations.

More powerful LEDs for clearer, more consistent readings

Optimized positioning puts the sensor closer to your skin for better signal detection

12 optimal signal pathways ensure greater accuracy across a variety of fingers and skin tones

12% more accurate overnight HRV than Oura Ring 4 for the average member

24% improvement in signal quality for workout heart rate, translating to a 19% increase in accuracy for top activities such as running, cycling, and walking.

And that’s really all that is new here. This is the smart ring space, so there isn’t a ton that can change from one model to the next. We aren’t getting new display tech or cameras or all of other hardware items we expect when new phones come out. This is mostly a race to thinness and shedding bulk without losing out on health tracking accuracy and battery life. Oura Ring appears to have been able to dramatically improve on both of those things.

If you want a comparison of Oura Ring 4 vs. Oura Ring 5, we have a graphic below. You’ll struggle to find many changes outside of what we talked about above. However, the price will be one area that has changed.

Oura Ring 4 vs. Oura Ring 5

Oura Ring 5 sees a $50 increase to $399 for the lowest priced model, which is Silver. From there, you are looking at $499 for any other color (Black, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Deep Rose).

Of course, that price gets you the ring, but we live in 2026 and there is a monthly subscription attached. When owning an Oura Ring, you’ll pay for a $5.99 per month membership in order to unlock all of your ring’s features.

The Oura Ring 5 is up for pre-order now and ships June 4.

Pre-order Oura Ring 5