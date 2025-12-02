Google released the December Pixel update today that also happens to be Android 16 QPR2, which we’ve all been testing for several months. In fact, if you joined the QPR2 Beta early, you have had this software since August. This is a large update that touches the Pixel 6 up through the new Pixel 10 series. Yes, the Pixel 6 is finally getting a fresh update.

The update will rollout as early as today under several build numbers that we have included below. There will be at least 32 noteworthy bug fixes in the build as well, since this is a quarterly update. Unlike last month’s update that was technically a Pixel Feature Drop alongside a security patch, this one is actually big and contains several changes that you’ll notice and doesn’t include an advertisement for a movie.

We have a full write-up on all of the 9 new Pixel features here.

Global

Pixel 6: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 6 Pro: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 6a: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 7: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 7 Pro: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel Tablet: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel Fold: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 8: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 8 Pro: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 8a: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 9: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 9a: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 10: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006



EMEA

Pixel 9: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 10: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.A1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.A1



Japan

Pixel 9a: BP4A.251205.006.C1 Pixel 10: BP4A.251205.006.C1 Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.251205.006.C1 Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.251205.006.C1 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.251205.006.C1



Verizon

Pixel 9a: BP4A.251205.006.B1



Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.