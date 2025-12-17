Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 released.

Google shipped Android 16 QPR2 to stable channels this month as the December Pixel update, bringing an end to several months of testing of beta software for many of us. What do we all do next? Well, Google almost always releases the next quarterly build in beta following that previous version going stable and that has happened tonight. Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 is now available for those with supported Pixel devices, with the build listed as CP11.251114.006.

Release date : December 15, 2025

: December 15, 2025 Builds : CP11.251114.006

: CP11.251114.006 Emulator support : TBA

: TBA Security patch level : 2025-12-05

: 2025-12-05 Google Play services : 25.41.31

: 25.41.31 API diff: QPR2 Beta 2 → API 36.1 API 36 → API 36.1



We’ll update this post as we have more, including all that’s new in this first Android 16 QPR3 Beta.

The OTA for Beta 1 appears to be live already. You can enroll your device for the Android Beta here. Of course, you can go the manual route with OTA files here and factory images here.

// Google