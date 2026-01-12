Not Many, But Important Bug Fixes for Pixels in January Patch

Google has posted the changelog for January’s Pixel update. Unlike other months, there may not be countless fixes, but we still a few important ones.

For example, there’s a fix for a battery drain issue that affected select models, a fix for an AOD flicker, as well as a fix for the touchscreens that would just stop working. These are all annoying bugs, so we’re happy to see they’re getting fixed this month.

For the full changelog, look below, along with with devices the fixes apply to.

The January 2026 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details

Audio Fix for noisy ringback tones experienced during Webex calls under certain conditions*[1] Battery & Charging Fix for issue with battery draining in certain conditions*[2] Display & Graphics Fix for issue with AOD flickering under certain conditions*[3]

Fix for noisy lines flashing on the screen when editing HDR photos in the Adobe Lightroom app under certain conditions*[3]

General improvements for GPU performance in certain conditions*[3] Touch Fix for issue with touchscreen randomly stops working in certain conditions*[3] User Interface Fix for an issue where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could occasionally cause the Wallpaper and style app to become unusable until the device is rebooted*[1] ————————————————————————– Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

*[3] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

