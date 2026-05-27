Following the release of One UI 8.5 to most top tier Galaxy devices, Samsung has moved back into the monthly patch arena. The May Samsung update is rolling out to most devices at this point, the latest being the Galaxy S26 series.

From a changes side of things, this update is minor, as it should be. The only notes from Verizon are that this “provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That’s it. Oh, they also gave us the new build numbers, so that you can check to see if you are on the latest software.

Galaxy S26 Ultra : S948USQS2AZE1

: S948USQS2AZE1 Galaxy S26+ : S947USQS2AZE1

: S947USQS2AZE1 Galaxy S26: S942USQS2AZE1

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon