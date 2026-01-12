The expected Pixel update schedule has changed in recent months for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of phones should still be supported through 2026, 2027, and beyond, we’re just starting to question what the cadence for updates will be going forward. I bring this up because folks who own these devices are likely wondering where their updates are after several misses in recent months, starting around July 2025.

Google has issued monthly updates for its Pixel devices from the day they were introduced, so a missed month or two is a noteworthy event. For a device to miss updates for several months is really something that should be drawing some attention. That in mind, no where in Google’s official documentation does it say that their Pixel devices are guaranteed to receive monthly updates, but that’s how they have sent them. Their support documents simply state the number of years of expected support.

We’ve asked Google to give us more information on what we believe is a change in the update schedule for the Pixel 6 (and Pixel 7), but they have so far not gone into specifics, only suggesting that all of the still-supported Pixel devices are “compliant.” When we asked what was up with Pixel 6 updates, they responded with the following:

“Pixel phones will remain security compliant for the full duration of their support windows, which can be found here. Your device will remain private and secure through Pixel specific patches, Google Play System Updates and fixes through the Android Security Bulletin. You can also expect your phone to get better over time with regular Pixel Drops and updates to the latest OS for the device’s full support window.”

Because of that vague statement, we thought it was time to start a running timeline of updates for these devices to help you keep track of what the current releases are for each. And just maybe, this will give us some clarity around expectations going forward.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update you should be on is BP4A.251205.006.

June 2025 update : Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2)

: Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2) July 2025 update : Did not receive a July update

: Did not receive a July update August 2025 update : Did not receive an August update – received another June build in August (BP2A.250605.031.A5)

: Did not receive an August update – received another June build in August (BP2A.250605.031.A5) September 2025 update : Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014)

: Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014) October 2025 update : Did not receive October update

: Did not receive October update November 2025 update : Did not receive November update

: Did not receive November update December 2025 update : Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006)

: Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006) January 2026 update: Did not receive January update

NOTE: It’s really looking like Google has shifted the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to a quarterly update schedule.

Pixel 6a update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 6a update you should be on is BP4A.251205.006.

June 2025 update : Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2)

: Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2) July 2025 update : Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008)

: Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008) August 2025 update : Received another July build (BP2A.250705.008.A1)

: Received another July build (BP2A.250705.008.A1) September 2025 update : Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014)

: Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014) October 2025 update : Did not receive October update

: Did not receive October update November 2025 update : Did not receive November update

: Did not receive November update December 2025 update : Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006)

: Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006) January 2026 update: Did not receive January update

NOTE: Like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google appears to be moving the Pixel 6a to a quarterly update schedule.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro update you should be on is BP4A.251205.006.

June 2025 update : Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2)

: Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2) July 2025 update : Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008)

: Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008) August 2025 update : Received on August 5 with August security patch (BP2A.250805.005)

: Received on August 5 with August security patch (BP2A.250805.005) September 2025 update : Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014)

: Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014) October 2025 update : Received on October 8 with October security patch (BP3A.251005.004.B1); received 2nd October update on October 30 (BP3A.251005.004.B2)

: Received on October 8 with October security patch (BP3A.251005.004.B1); received 2nd October update on October 30 (BP3A.251005.004.B2) November 2025 update : Did not receive November update

: Did not receive November update December 2025 update : Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006)

: Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006) January 2026 update: Did not receive January update

NOTE: November was the first miss for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but following the QPR2 release in December, they have now missed January 2026.

Pixel 7a update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 7a update you should be on is BP4A.260105.004.E1.

November 2025 update : Received on November 11 with November security patch (BP3A.251105.015)

: Received on November 11 with November security patch (BP3A.251105.015) December 2025 update : Did not receive December update

: Did not receive December update January 2026 update: Received on January 12 with January security patch (BP4A.260105.004.E1)

NOTE: The Pixel 7a first missed the December update and has received the January 2026 patch. Still, because of the December miss, we’re now tracking it.

We’ll continue to update this post each month unless the updates start showing up monthly again. We’ll also add devices if they slip from the monthly cadence.

