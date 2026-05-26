All of the new gradient icons for Google’s apps that we first saw pop up prior to Google I/O are now rolling out on Android. The rollout is taking its sweet time, but you should start seeing a full revamp of your Google app home screen setups here shortly.

For those who missed it, Google didn’t exactly announce any new icons, we just noticed them on the web in our Google accounts. Google quietly started rolling out new icons for all of their apps and has since made them available to apps on both iOS and Android.

UPDATE MAY 26: Moments after we shared this story, Google went ahead and made an official announcement for the icons. In the brief post to the Workspace Updates blog, they said that the new icons "introduce a modern visual design that gives every app a more distinct identity." They also mentioned that it could take "several weeks" before you see the new icons on your devices.

The iOS rollout, which is not at all surprising, has happening quite quickly. If you have an iPhone, you likely have most of the new icons on your device already. For Android, Google’s rollouts are often much slower and can even include server-side switches to make things happen.

The screenshot above is the perfect example of this frustrating situation on Android. You can see that Docs, Slides, and Meet all have new icons on my Pixel 10 Pro, yet the app that hosts them all, Google Drive, is still on its old icon.

Also, if you open Google Play and find apps like Drive, Gmail, Tasks, and Google Voice, they all show the new icons in their listings, yet I still don’t have them on my phone. There’s no update to give them to me either, I’m just sitting here waiting (impatiently) for Google to bless me.

The new icons look lovely, by the way. The old icons were certainly a miss and this new refresh is welcomed around these parts.

Anyone have the new Gmail icon yet?