Google is getting the Pixel Buds app in line with its other apps by updating the icon to the new gradient look, as well as introducing a new feature.

The app icon can be seen above. As you can see, it fits in well with Google’s other gradient icons. While we could also say it looks pretty minimal, or dare we say basic, it’s just an icon.

The app itself is also getting a new feature. There’s a new Landing Page, perfect for those who own multiple pairs of Pixel Buds. From this page, you can see all of your devices and select which pair you want connected. “To make things even more intuitive, each set of Buds is displayed with a beautiful background gradient that matches its specific color, helping you identify your devices at a glance.”

It’s gradient madness, folks.

// Google