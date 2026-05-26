Every few months Google likes to reward the people who spend a bit of money on Google Play. As a part of their Google Play Points program, they’ll push out free points that can be claimed, as well as a never-ending stream of promos you can take advantage of within apps. However, every once in a while they bring out a big discount on hardware.

The most recent deal that I can think of was for the Pixel 10 Pro, where depending on your Google Play Points level, you could save $400 off. It was without a doubt the best deal on Google’s best phone, it just happened to be targeted at Google Play Points earners.

This week, Google Play is back with another hardware deal and it also happens to be quite good.

The Google TV Streamer is the featured hardware deal for Google Play Points members. Depending on your level, you can save up to $60 off Google’s little 4K streamer.

To get that full $60 off, you will likely need to be at level Platinum. We also had a reader show us a $50 off savings as a Gold level member.

This targeted Google Play offer can be found by opening Google Play on your phone, heading into the “You” tab, and then tapping on your Play Points box at the top. This should take you to the Play Points page with tabs for Earn, Use, and Perks. Tap into Perks and you may see this “$60 off Google TV Streamer (4K) Bundle” offer. You can see how it’ll look in the image above.

Once claimed, you can click a “Redeem” button to shop through the Google Store. You get your choice of Porcelain or Hazel and the promotion is valid until June 21, 2026. As always, supplies could be limited, so if you want one, head into Google Play right away.

Cheers Charles!