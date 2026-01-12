Google Home is getting a fresh set of starters/conditions and actions this week. These additions should make the idea of automation a bit easier for users. For example, you can now turn on your coffee machine, arm a security system, and control your robot vacuum.

Naturally, you’ll need devices that support these actions and starters/conditions, but with CES 2026 having ended and plenty of new smart home devices announced/launched, those options are ever growing.

Below is the entire changelog for Google Home.

Added features for home automations We are constantly improving our automation editors and abilities. Today we are releasing the below additional starters, conditions and actions. Starters/Conditions: Control volume on your media device: e.g. “When the volume is 50…”

Control playback on your media device (playing, not playing, paused, buffering): e.g. “When the speaker is paused…” or “If the TV is playing…”

Set the brightness to a specific level: e.g. “When the brightness is above 80%”

Check the state of smart appliances* (stopped, running, paused, error): e.g. “When the washer is running…” or “If there is an error…” Actions: Turn specific device on or off: e.g. “…turn off the coffee machine”

Arm a security system (no disarm yet): e.g. “…arm the security system”

Open and close a blind: e.g. “…open the living room blinds”

Set robot vacuum to pause, resume, or dock: e.g. “…pause the vacuum” or “…dock the vacuum”

Start, stop, resume, or pause smart appliances*: e.g. “…start the coffee machine ”, “…stop the washer” or “…pause the dryer”

Control light effects on smart bulbs (stop light only): e.g. “…stop the light effect” *Supported on select devices such as washers, dryers, and coffee machines. This is currently unsupported on smart ovens, robot vacuums, and robot mops. We are continuing to expand support for home automation capabilities so make sure to check back for updates to our release notes and Supported automation starters, conditions & actions. Easier feedback flow for AI descriptions Our AI description feature is currently in Early Access, and we’re so grateful to have you on this journey with us. To help us get it just right, we’ve made it easier than ever to share your thoughts. You can provide quick feedback with our feedback button in the event detail page now. You can also give a quick thumbs up or down or report a missing familiar face directly from the Familiar Face banner.

