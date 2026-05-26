Samsung announced a new partnership with CLEAR this week, bringing Samsung ID with CLEAR to Samsung Wallet.

With this partnership, travelers will be able to get through a supported TSA checkpoint using just their Samsung phones, eliminating the need to bust out your physical US passport. Samsung does specify this will be for domestic flights and not international flights.

Samsung ID with CLEAR is a digital ID backed by information in your US passport and verified by CLEAR. This enables travelers to verify their identity at more than 250 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints using just their phones with ID in Samsung Wallet. By eliminating the need to find or present a physical ID, Samsung ID with CLEAR creates a faster, more frictionless traveler experience.

And for those wanting to get this added into their Samsung Wallet, follow these simple steps.

Samsung ID with CLEAR to Samsung Wallet Open the ‘ Quick Access ’ tab in Samsung Wallet

’ tab in Samsung Wallet Click ‘ + ’

’ Select ‘ Digital IDs’

Then, select ‘ Samsung ID with CLEAR’

Click the ‘Get Card’ button and follow the prompts

This news is obviously great for those with a CLEAR ID membership, which is free. For those wanting that faster security checkpoint experience, you need CLEAR+ which is currently $209 per year.

// Samsung