Owners of a supported Google Pixel device should run over to Amazon and pick up a Pixelsnap case for as much as 54% off, if you don’t already own one.

These cases are designed for the entire Pixel 10 range, including the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Thanks to this deal, you can get one of the cases for as little as $22, but your price will be dependent on the model you choose.

Pixelsnap Deal Prices

Pixel 10a : $24 (20% off)

: $24 (20% off) Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro : $35 (30% off)

: $35 (30% off) Pixel 10 Pro XL : $23 (54% off)

: $23 (54% off) Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $48 (30% off)

You can select your model and color option by following the link below.