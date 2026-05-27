During Google I/O, when talking about a new tier of Google AI Ultra plans, Google mentioned that Google Health Premium would soon be included in plans in the Google AI Pro and higher tiers. We assumed that would go live once the full rollout of Google Health happened and the Fitbit Air arrived and that has indeed happened.

As a part of the two different Google AI Pro plans, Google has added Google Health Premium as an included perk. Those two plans cost $19.99 and $49.99 per month. The only difference between the two is storage, which comes in at 5TB and 10TB, respectively. If you sign-up for either of the Google AI Ultra plans, Google Health Premium is also included.

For this Google Health Premium perk, you would normally have to pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for access.

Why would you want Google Health Premium? We have a feature comparison of Premium vs. Basic for you, but the bottom line is that Premium gets you access to the new Google Health Coach, as well as deeper insights to things like Sleep tracking. And also, not having to pay for it if you already subscribe to Google AI Pro or Ultra plans is kind of nice – you may as well take advantage.

To access your free Google Health Premium, open your Google One app, move to the Benefits tab, find the Google Health Premium card, tap on the “View details” button, and then look for the “Go to Google Health” button to get started.