Chrome Gets Easier Access to AI Mode on Android and iOS

Google is making it easier than ever to access AI Mode in Chrome on both Android and iOS. A new AI Mode shortcut will present itself when you open a new tab.

That’s the news today from Google on AI Mode – a simple change that will put AI Mode at the ready whenever you open a new tab to start the task of managing a new task or idea. Now, underneath the general Google Search bar, Google is adding a shortcut to AI Mode that’ll get you into the AI Mode experience and help you go deeper on subjects.

What do we do with AI Mode? Honestly, I rarely use it, but it is a tool meant to get you better responses to more detailed questions. Rather than the short Google Search query that can get a simple one-line result, AI Mode is there for follow-ups and to provide more information. Google clearly loves AI Mode and is seeing enough use out of it that they keep pushing it in every way possible.

In recent months, we’ve seen AI Mode get richer visual responses and access to Canvas, learn to book reservations, bring in live conversations, and even snuck into Circle to Search.

Everyone using AI Mode?

