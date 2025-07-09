There’s no doubt that Google’s Circle to Search is one of their most useful AI tools. It’s always there to help you find out more about whatever is your screen at this very moment. All it takes is the long-press of the home button and you are diving-in with every power Google has available. But what if I told you it could do more?

AI Mode in Circle to Search: Today, Google announced that Circle to Search can now use its AI Mode, another of its useful AI features. First introduced in March 2025, AI Mode is a more powerful version of Google Search in that it can take a more complex query and provide a plan from its results. From there, AI Mode will let you ask follow-up questions to truly fine-tune the results into something you were looking for. It’s actually pretty awesome.

So anyways, AI Mode is now in Circle to Search! All that means is that you can circle something and then choose AI Mode to switch that circled item over to a more advanced AI Mode search session.

As an example, I just did this with a picture on Instagram of an unreleased pair of Travis Scott Jordan 1 shoes. Once I tapped AI Mode after circling it, it brought up an entire report about the unreleased shoe, including its SKU, potential price, rumored release date, official color names, the fact that it was also a collab with Fragment Design, and where I should be able to buy it. Pretty neat.

As a bit of an added bonus, Google is also introducing gaming help through Circle to Search. Now, should you get stuck in a mobile game and need help, circling a character or moment in the game could get you a tip or strategy to overcome the problem. The results might even be a quick video to help, all without ever leaving your gaming session.

Both of these features are available as early as today in the US.

// Google