Earlier this month, we learned about Pixel Glow, a rumored light-based feature that could alert Pixel owners of incoming notifications or be activated when utilizing Gemini. The feature is reported to come to both Pixel phones and a potential Pixel laptop, with a new animation surfacing that gives us an idea of what it might look like.

Thanks to a recent breakdown of the Pixel Diagnostics app, we’ve learned that Pixel Glow is made up of LED lights. The app can check to see if the LEDs are working properly, which is standard for a diagnostics app.

While we don’t yet know what Pixel Glow might look like on a phone, the below animation gives us an idea of how Google could incorporate it onto a laptop. It would be positioned toward the bottom the screen, likely activated when interacting with Gemini or an incoming notification pops up. It features the typical Google colors: red, green, yellow, and blue.

As soon as we learn more, whether it be about this Pixel laptop or what Pixel Glow might look like on a phone, we’ll update you.

// 9to5Google