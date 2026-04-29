When the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 first launched, we were impressed by its refreshed design and still think it’s right next to the Pixel Watch 4 as the best looking smartwatch on the market. This thing is clean, has all of the best specs, and will last owners for years to come thanks to all of the promised Wear OS and One UI Watch updates on the way.

Getting the best Galaxy Watch 8 deal shouldn’t take much work, assuming you haven’t already bought one. This thing is constantly price-adjusted from places like Samsung, Amazon, and Woot, so finding a big Galaxy Watch 8 discount will happen no matter the moment you decide to own one.

Current Best Galaxy Watch 8 Deal (4/29/2026)

The current best price on Samsung’s newest Galaxy Watch 8 comes from Woot, where the international model with Bluetooth connectivity is down to $199.99 (40mm) and $209.99 (44m).

With those prices, you are getting discounts of 33% and 45%. The Galaxy Watch 8 typically costs $350 and $380, depending on size, so you can see the price cuts here.

Worried about these being international units? You shouldn’t. Since these are the Bluetooth/WiFi models, the connectivity and functionality should remain the same as if you bought the “US” versions. The only time you might find issues is with an LTE model, as the network support could be different. But for Bluetooth models, there’s really nothing to worry about.

Woot has this deal currently in a couple of colors for each size (Graphite, White, Silver). They are selling out quickly, though, and the deal does end in a couple of days.

WOOT: Galaxy Watch 8 Deal Link

Samsung’s Current Best Galaxy Watch 8 Offer: If you’d rather avoid Woot and go straight to Samsung for a good price, the current best offer is $200 off instantly with trade-in. You’ll need a specific few watches in order to get that value, but it’s worth looking at. Hit that link below to check your watch’s current price.

SAMSUNG: Galaxy Watch 8 Deal Link

Galaxy Watch 8 Deal History

The Galaxy Watch 8 was first released in July 2025 and almost instantly went on sale through pre-order and launch deals. Following the early release promos, Samsung then pushed further discounts over the 2025 holiday season with big discounts for Black Friday and Xmas.

If the current deal above doesn’t fit your budget, there is some history (below) to look through that might help you judge when the best time to buy will be.

July launch deals: Samsung was slashing $250 off the Galaxy Watch 8 with trade-in, giving you a starting price of $99.99 for the 40mm version. This price hasn’t been met yet, at least as a straight discount, but if you have a device to trade-in to them, you might still be able to save a substantial amount.

Black Friday 2025 deals: For Black Friday, Samsung ran the same trade-in deal promo, where you could hand them your current watch and save an instant $250 off the Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm). Again, this brought the price down to $99.99.

$200 off February 2026: The best deal we’ve seen from Samsung in 2026 is a $200 off trade-in. While not the level of discount that we saw at the end of 2025, this still gets you a starting price of $149.99.